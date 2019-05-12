Gospel sounds reach Paphos

Gospel music isn’t something you come across often on the island. But one gospel choir has been returning to Cyprus for years now, sharing their sounds with the local audience and will be back in the next few days.

The London-based Sincere Praise Gospel Choir will be in Paphos on Saturday to perform at the castle square. Having travelled to many countries around the world singing gospel, the choir has been a regular visitor to the island since 2011, singing in amphitheatres, malls, hotels and concert halls in Larnaca, Nicosia, Limassol and Paphos.

Now, with all its 30 members, the choir invites the public to join them for another performance. “It has been wonderful to see the people of Cyprus enjoying Gospel songs as their faces light up with smiles of joy,” comment the organisers. “Watching them dance, clap their hands and join in singing along with the choir is just incredible and with such a great response, each year is absolutely amazing! Coming each year for Sincere Praise is like coming home as the choir have a real appreciation for the people of Cyprus,” they add.

Sincere Praise Gospel Choir

London-based Gospel choir performance. May 18. Paphos Castle Square, Paphos. 7pm. Free. Information: www.paphosmusiclovers.com