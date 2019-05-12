Jewellery and coin collection stolen from Emba home

Gold, jewellery and a collection of coins were reported stolen from a house in Emba on Saturday night.

According to the police, the owner of the house reported that unknown people broke into the house between 7 and 11pm on Saturday and stole several pieces of men’s and women’s jewellery in addition to five albums that contained a collection of coins and notes from different countries.

The exact value of what has been taken is yet to be calculated.

Police visited the scene and removed various pieces of evidence.

From initial examinations it appears the burglars got in and out by forcing open an aluminium window in one of the bedrooms.