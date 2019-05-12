Mothers march against climate change (updated, photos)

On Mother’s Day, marked around the world on Sunday, Mothers Rise Up-Cyprus held a protest march from the House of Representatives to the Presidential Palace to call for action to be taken against climate change.

The march follows events by students with the same issue – that the government is not doing enough to protect the environment for future generations.

Similar events were staged by groups of mothers on Sunday in the UK, the Netherlands, Spain, the Czech Republic and Australia.

Their demands are to reduce the emission of green house gases, putting climate change on the agenda at schools, take action on pollution, and the immediate implementation of the national strategy and action plan for adapting to climate change.

A memorandum for the president was handed to undersecretary to the president Vasilis Palmas which called for the protection of the environment for the improvement of the quality of life of both the mothers and their children.

It was signed by Mothers Rise Up, Youth for Climate Cyprus, Mums in Cyprus, Eco Mamas, Friends of the Earth Cyprus and the Initiative for Saving the Coasts.

A letter supporting Mothers Rise Up was signed by the Federation of Environmental Organisations of Cyprus, Terra Cypria, Birdlife, Friends of the Akamas and others.