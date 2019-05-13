Apoel beat Omonia, relegation battle goes down to the wire

Champions Apoel celebrated their title win with a narrow victory over arch-rivals Omonia in the Cyprus football championship over the weekend, while the battle to avoid relegation will go down to the final round of games this weekend.

Alki secured what could be a vital three points with a 1-0 win over Anorthosis, while Paralimni won 2-0 in Pafos as the two teams fight to avoid joining Ermis in the second division next season.

Apoel continued their dominance over Nicosia rivals Omonia with a 2-1 win at the GSP stadium, extending their unbeaten streak over the Greens to a remarkable six years.

Elsewhere, AEK overtook Apollon in second place after a 2-1 away win over the Limassol side.

AEL meanwhile remain the only side in the league not to drop points against Nea Salamina this season following an entertaining 5-2 home win.

Weekend results:

Omonia 1-2 Apoel

AEL 5-2 Nea Salamina

Apollon 1-2 AEK

Alki Oroklinis 1-0 Anorthosis

Doxa Katokopias 1-0 Ermis

Pafos FC 0-2 Enosis Neon Paralimni