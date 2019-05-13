Archontiko Papadopoulou: a multi-purpose Venue

History

Archontiko Papadopoulou in Kornos Village, was once the residence of Michalis Papadopoulos, renowned president of the village and merchant of the region, and his wife Peristera. In view of its historical significance, dating back to 1897, the complex is today a listed building. It is made up of several traditional rooms showcasing the typically Cypriot interior central courtyard,

It has the structure of a traditional Cypriot house and architectural elements of a neoclassical nature. One of the few houses in the region, of its kind and era, to have withstood the passage of time. The date relates to the newer part of the building, since the age of the older structure is unknown.

Applying a great deal of love and passion, the restoration and conversion of Archontiko Papadopoulou into a multi-purpose venue took place between September 2009 and May 2011. Every effort was made to ensure that all floors, windows, doors, handles and log ceilings were maintained and restored in line with traditional architecture.

Multi-Purpose Venue

Archontiko Papadopoulou is one of the most well-organized multi-purpose venues on the island. It is setup in such a way that it meets even the highest of expectations.

It provides every possible convenience to ensure that any function (personal or professional) booked at the venue will be an absolute success.

The venue team is here to support your every need. Share with us the nature and purpose of your event, as well as any special requirements, and we will be happy to present a variety of options for dining, decoration, state of the art audiovisual equipment and live or recorded music entertainment or DJ, thus creating the ideal setting for any occasion.

Our many years of experience in organizing events and the love, passion and professionalism of each member of our team are key components for us and the secret behind the success of the event you are planning.

Events include and are not limited to:

wedding receptions and dinner party

engagement parties

christening parties

Birthday or name day celebrations

Corporate presentations and promotional events

Exclusive business lunch or dinner

Conferences for corporation of private clubs

Reunions

Annual Corporate parties / dinner – dance

Wine-tasting dinners for the finest connoisseurs

Fashion Editorials

Commercial video shoots or film shoots

Gastronomy

The high standards which have been set in the field of gastronomy, since our establishment, are non-negotiable. Our cooperation with a nationwide expert in the field of quality catering and impeccable service, allows us to offer a huge range of dishes from Kornos, as well as other Cypriot and international cuisine. These are prepared by professional chefs, in accordance with the strictest guidelines in food and hygiene.

Our team’s expertise in food and wine pairing, the vast choice of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and our pastry chefs’ sweet delicacies are also serious reasons to trust us.

Your vote of confidence will certainly be given for our professional, discreet and sophisticated service and, without a doubt, for the cheerful, warm and welcoming mood of each one of us.

For information contact

https://www.facebook.com/ArchontikoPapadopoulou/

www.catercom.com.cy