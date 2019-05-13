Cyprus’ Tamta looking forward to Eurovision semi-final

Cyprus entry ‘Replay’ performed by popular singer Tamta will be the opening song at this year’s Eurovision contest, which starts with the first semi-final on Tuesday.

Contestants from 41 countries walked onto an orange carpet, instead of red, at Tel Aviv’s Culture Square on Sunday for the opening ceremony of Eurovision 2019.

“Everyone in my team is excited, I’m really happy to be here,” Tamta, the first of the participants to walk the orange carpet, said.

This year’s contest, the 64th, is taking place in Israel after Netta with ‘Toy’ won first-place in 2018, just ahead of Cyprus’ Eleni Foureira. Foureira’s second place was the best result the island ever achieved.

The second semi-final will take place on Thursday, while the final will be held on Saturday.

Concerns were raised before the start of the contest, following an increase in cross-border violence between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. However, a ceasefire that came into force a week ago is still binding.

The Culture Square is home to the Israel National Habima Theatre and the Israel Philharmonic.