Driver stopped doing 200km/h on the highway

Police caught a 24-year-old driver shortly after midnight speeding at 203km/h on the Limassol-Nicosia motorway, where the speed limit is 100km/h.

He was stopped 15 minutes after midnight near the Tseri exit.

Further investigations revealed he was driving on a learner’s licence and was not insured.

He was charged at Pera Chorio police station and released.

A second man with a learner’s licence was caught speeding in Peristerona on Sunday afternoon.

The 73-year-old man was driving at 94km/h on a road where 50km/h is the maximum allowed, and overtook where the road is marked with a straight white line.

A preliminary alcotest showed a reading of 27μg, while 9 is the upper legal limit for learners.

Police reportedly asked the driver to leave the vehicle but he refused and attempted to drive off. An officer tried to remove the car keys but the 73-year-old allegedly hit his hand and head.

He was eventually arrested and taken to a police station where a final alcotest indicated 23μg.

The police officer was treated for a slight injury of his right hand at Kyperounda hospital.