House President begins contacts in Bratislava

President of the House of Representatives Demetris Syllouris begins contacts in Bratislava on Monday, where he is on an official visit at the invitation of Andrej Danko, the Speaker of the National Council (parliament) of the Slovak Republic.

During his contacts, Syllouris is expected to highlight the common principles and values the two countries share, while expressing common willingness to further strengthen bilateral cooperation. He will also refer to the Cyprus problem and Turkish activities in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ), while addressing the 18 year-long presence of the Slovak contingent in the UN peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp).

In the morning Syllouris will meet with Defence Minister Peter Gajdoš and then have contacts with Danko at Bratislava Castle. Danko will also host an official lunch.

In the afternoon Syllouris will have a meeting with State of the Ministry of Foreign Relations and European Affairs Lukáš Parízek.

Syllouris and Danko will then inaugurate a photo exhibition at the parliament building to honour the Slovak contingent of Unficyp.

The President of the House of Representatives is accompanied by Ambassador of Cyprus to the Slovak Republic Michalis Stavrinos, Acting Secretary General of the House of Representatives Socrates Socratous, Director of International Relations Service of the House Evie Stavri-Hadjiyianni and International Relations Officer of the House Avgousta Christou.