Limassol celebrates the season with Spring Festival

“Spring is nature’s way of saying, let’s party,” say the organisers of the 2nd Spring Festival taking place in Limassol next weekend. All sorts of activities and magical fairylands will take over the National Forest Park in a celebration of Spring.

And they really mean it that the area will be turned into a fairyland as fairy houses will be decorated, a flower photobooth will be there to get everyone into the spring spirit, as well as horses and ponies for riding. Organised by Inspired Family Fun, the day will hold a lot of surprises including live parrot shows, trampoline bungee jumping and bumping boats.

Kids and adults will be entertained as the list of activities available is for all. Choose from paintball shooting and a laser tag warfield to pottery wheel throwing. And because it couldn’t be a spring event without Maypole dancing, a performance will also take place along with a storytelling session under the trees by Mikros Odysseas. What’s more, the entrance is free and any sums raised during the day will be donated to the Karaiskakion Foundation.

2nd Spring Festival

Festival with spring activities, games and fun for the whole family. May 18-19. National Forest Park, Limassol. 10am-8pm. Tel: 99-300256