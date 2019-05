Monday is likely to be the hottest day of the year so far, but temperatures are set to rise to even higher levels on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Inland it is going to be warmer than elsewhere, with temperatures reaching 33C on Monday. For coastal areas 27C to 30C are forecast, and for the mountains 24C.

At night they will drop to 17C around Nicosia and 15C in other areas.

During the next three days, it is going to be hotter than usual for this time of the year.