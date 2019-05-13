More migrants picked up off Cape Greco

The joint rescue coordination centre (JRCC) on Sunday rescued fourteen migrants who were adrift in a boat south of Cape Greco.

At 3.58pm, the JRCC received a call from a commercial ship reporting they had seen a small boat carrying a large number of people in the area.

The rescue centre sent a vessel with medical staff and dispatched a police helicopter.

By 8.40pm the migrants, ten men, a pregnant woman and three minors, all Syrians, had all been taken to Larnaca port.

The men were taken to the reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia while the pregnant woman and the children, who were dehydrated, were transferred to Larnaca hospital.

The migrants told police they had paid $500 each to buy the boat and had made their own way from the Syrian-Lebanon border.

