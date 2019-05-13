Pharos International Chamber Music Festival gets underway

“The cultural spring season in Cyprus could not reach its pinnacle without the International Pharos Chamber Music Festival,” organisers say as the start day approaches. Recognised as one of Europe’s leading music festivals and acknowledged all over the world, the Pharos festival has gained an unequalled reputation for the quality of its concerts as well as its enchanting atmosphere and settings.

From Tuesday to June 6, the 19th International Pharos Chamber Music Festival will bring to Cyprus some of the most remarkable artists on the international music scene.

The festival will open on Tuesday at The Shoe Factory in Nicosia with a concert by the renowned Belgian ensemble Het Collectief and the celebrated soprano Katrien Baerts. Their programme consists of a blend of French chamber and vocal repertoire by Ravel, Debussy, Dutilleux and Philippe Gaubert interspersed with pieces by Finn Kaija Saariaho, who is one of the leading creative figures of her generation.

For its second concert at The Shoe Factory, on May, pianist Jiyeong Mun will be in Cyprus for the first time and is one of the most exciting young musicians of our times and First Prize winner of the Geneva International Competition in 2014. Described as treading on the path of the great Martha Argerich, Mun will deliver a formidable programme of works by Beethoven, Ravel and Chopin.

As always, the highlight of the festival is the series of concerts at the Royal Manor House in Kouklia. This year, four concerts will be held, from June 1 to 4, with some of the world’s most celebrated and finest soloists.

They include: Sergei Babayan – one of the most notable names of the great Russian piano school and winner of such prestigious competitions as the Cleveland, the Hamamatsu and the Busoni piano competitions – the sensational violinist Christel Lee – First-prize winner of the 2015 International Jean Sibelius Violin Competition in Helsinki – violinists Anna Tifu and Doriane Gable as well as pianist Olga Zado – considered amongst the leading female musicians of their generation; the return visits of the remarkable Lars Anders Tomter and pianist Ashley Wass, violist David Abrahamyan and cellist Alexander Chaushian. The festival will also welcome Cypriot soprano Zoe Nicolaidou.

It will culminate with some of the soloists joining forces on June 6 for a memorable finale at one of the most impressive cultural venues in Cyprus – the Pharos Arts Foundation’s open-air venue, The Olive Grove, in Delikipos.

