Printmaking exhibition looks at Cyprus’ past

May 13th, 2019 Entertainment, What's On 0 comments

Printmaking exhibition looks at Cyprus’ past

The coup, the Turkish invasion, the debauchery of the war, the uprooting, the captivity, the group graves, the missing persons, the pain, the uncertainty and indignation are aspects of the 1974 events which come to life through Charalambos Krasias’ artwork in an ongoing exhibition at the Spiti tis Konteas until July 21.

“My first contact with printmaking was in the last ten days of August 2013, when Spiti tis Konteas Larnaca hosted lessons by the Hambis School of Printmaking. Since then, contact with this art has developed into a close and lasting relationship with which I deal almost daily,” the artist said.

“Through printmaking, I tried to portray beautiful moments in my occupied village, Kontea, before the tragedy of 74, while most of my works attempt to convey the distress, the suffering of the relatives of the missing, the refugees and victims of the war. I tried to capture my experiences as a tribute to those who gave their lives defending their homeland, the missing, the refugees, and every person who was wronged by the war.”

Twenty Years
Printmaking exhibition by Charalambos Krasias. Until July 21. Spitis tis Konteas, Larnaca. Open 6pm-9pm upon calling. Tel: 24-400920

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Website Development by Cloudtech.com.cy
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close