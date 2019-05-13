Printmaking exhibition looks at Cyprus’ past

The coup, the Turkish invasion, the debauchery of the war, the uprooting, the captivity, the group graves, the missing persons, the pain, the uncertainty and indignation are aspects of the 1974 events which come to life through Charalambos Krasias’ artwork in an ongoing exhibition at the Spiti tis Konteas until July 21.

“My first contact with printmaking was in the last ten days of August 2013, when Spiti tis Konteas Larnaca hosted lessons by the Hambis School of Printmaking. Since then, contact with this art has developed into a close and lasting relationship with which I deal almost daily,” the artist said.

“Through printmaking, I tried to portray beautiful moments in my occupied village, Kontea, before the tragedy of 74, while most of my works attempt to convey the distress, the suffering of the relatives of the missing, the refugees and victims of the war. I tried to capture my experiences as a tribute to those who gave their lives defending their homeland, the missing, the refugees, and every person who was wronged by the war.”

Twenty Years

Printmaking exhibition by Charalambos Krasias. Until July 21. Spitis tis Konteas, Larnaca. Open 6pm-9pm upon calling. Tel: 24-400920