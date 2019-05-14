Cypriot tycoon arrested on drugs charges in the Caribbean

Cypriot businessman Alkis David has been arrested in the Caribbean island of St Kitts in connection with possession of $1.3m worth of cannabis.

David, 50, heir to the Coca-Cola fortune, was arrested after customs officials found approximately 5,000 cannabis plants in addition to seeds and other cannabis products.

He was charged with intent to supply, possession of drugs and importation of a controlled drug into the federation.

David has denied the drug accusations, claiming his plants are a different variety of cannabis, do not contain THC- the active ingredient in marijuana-and is not illegal in St Kitts.

“We’re going to go into the granular details of what cannabis genus it is,” he said. “We didn’t even bring in cannabis, we brought in a cousin of cannabis that has been genetically modified.”

David’s family business is the Leventis-David group, which owns the Coca-Cola Hellenic bottling plants.

It is believed that were carrying hemp clone plants, hemp seeds and Swissx CBD oil products as part of their new venture.