Pascal School Larnaca promotes space technology learning

Following a series of successful Space Up events around the world, the Pascal English School in Larnaca has announced the launch of the first Space Up Cyprus.

The event will take place at the premises of the school on Saturday, May 18 from 5pm until 7pm, while at the same time it will be broadcast from Kimonos square at the Finikoudes beach.

During the event, students and professionals will have the opportunity to discuss with each other, exchange ideas about space programmes from the European Space Agency, participate in workshops on programmes and attend presentations by scientists abroad and Cyprus.

The whole event is part of the Pascal’s mission to support its space engineering club giving students the opportunity to develop their skills in space technologies with the aim of finding solutions to anticipated and unpredictable problems.

The goal of Pascal’s engineering club is to develop a satellite and place it in orbit around the earth. The satellite will be based on open source code and will be tested using a weather balloon. The system will be a fully powered satellite dish capable of receiving data from other low-track satellites and will be open to anyone who wants to get in touch for research purposes.

As well, the satellite is expected to remain floating in the stratosphere and to travel on a sub-track for at least three months. During the flight, the system will send live meteorological data and GPS data. Developing a live video and rocket data collection system will be an exciting prototype to be tested next year as a follow-up to this year’s effort.

The event is open to the general public and is under the aegis of the ministry of education.