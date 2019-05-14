Tourism minister to begin two months of contacts with operators abroad

The deputy minister for tourism Savvas Perdios is to begin a round of contacts abroad to discuss prospects for the coming winter season 2019-2020, and also the current summer season, which as just opened, an announcement said on Tuesday.

Perdios will, for the next two months, hold meetings with leading tourism organisations abroad to exchange views. He plans to meet tour operators from the UK, Germany, Austria, the Middle East and the US, the announcement added.

“The purpose is to look at the existing plans of the major tourist organisations abroad and to have an in-depth discussion with them on strengthening cooperation relations with Cyprus.”

Cyprus saw almost four million visitors last year and hopes to maintain these levels for 2019 despite challenges in terms of Brexit uncertainty, and other economic issues in main markets such as Russia and Germany.