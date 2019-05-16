Art for moderns

Relationships can be hard, everyone knows that. In Stella Kapezanou’s first solo exhibition, opening May 19, she explores the labyrinth of human affairs and presents it in a series of colourful artworks. The Greek artist is known for composing ironic, often bizarre paintings, drawing inspiration from capitalistic western societies and materialistic lifestyles.

Stella’s work focuses on the complexity of the human subject and human emotions in modern society. It also highlights the emotional disconnect we have from the modern world we have created, and in which we live.

In her exhibition titled ‘Single’s Party’ [sic], the artist explores the way that people interact and relate to each other, their relationship with objects, as well as the very absence of connection. “My subjects don’t quite intersect; they’re just strange people playing in a fake world,” says Stella. Central to these paintings is a subtle irony and a profound questioning of our place within contemporary society, the strength of our grip on the tangible and, conversely, the force with which the intangible exerts a hold over us.

The works build upon complex narratives about connection, perception and representation. Her simultaneously bold, eccentric, exhibitionist and introspective characters assume dual roles of subject and object, complicating the position of viewership. What’s more, the way they interact with each other raises questions on their sexuality, which is left deliberately ambiguous.

With titles such as ‘Penelope’s Wait’ (2017), ‘After Stealing the Apples’ (2019) and ‘Garden of Eden’ (2018) as well as references to iconic artworks from western art history, the paintings are filled with thought-provoking messages about the world today.

“Juggling between abstraction and realism, and employing an explosive colour palette, the paintings present the same allure and playful style of advertising and branding,” say the organisers. “The works are all too picture-perfect, with surrealistically patterned backgrounds and scenes that in most cases could never quite occur. Stella Kapezanou manages to conjure profoundly intriguing and rich works of art that invite the viewers to re-think the reality in which they live, and maybe revisit another version of it portrayed in the rich narrative of the works.”

Single’s Party

First solo exhibition by Stella Kapezanou. May 19-June 15. Edit Gallery, Limassol. Opening night 6.30pm. Monday-Friday: 11am-7pm. Saturday: 11am-2pm. Tel: 25-251710