Chance to compete in Robotex Cyprus

May 26 is the last registration day for Robotex Cyprus to be held on June 29 and 30 at the University of Cyprus.

The biggest robotics festival is expected to attract more than 1,000 participants from six to 106 years old, to compete in pioneering challenges such as maze robot exit and a rally and a duel between robots.

Pupils, students and teachers of all levels, professionals, researchers, businesses, institutions and people with disabilities can take part.

Participation in the third Robotex event is free of charge and the prize for the winning teams will be their right to participate in the Robotex World Contest in Estonia.

The two-day Robotex event is open to the public who will have the opportunity to get to know the opportunities offered by robotic technology and watch impressive shows.

Robotex Cyprus 2019 is organised by the Cyprus Computer Society with the University of Cyprus and the Youth Organisation as co-organisers.

Information and registration at www.robotex.org.cy