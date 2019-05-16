Contract workers suspend strike to give talks a chance

Public sector contract workers have suspended plans for an indefinite strike, workers’ union Isotita announced on Wednesday evening.

According to the union, talks with government officials and political parties will start on Thursday in order to discuss the demands of the workers.

“To this end, the union decided to suspend the decision regarding an indefinite strike until Wednesday May 22. If the dialogue shows that there is a real intent, based on concrete evidence, to resolve the issues, no further action will be taken. If not, on Thursday May 23 and Friday May 24 we will go on a 48-hour strike,” the union announcement concluded.

In the past three days, hundreds of public sector contract workers have protested outside the finance ministry, the presidential palace, the supreme court and the House of Representatives, demanding the same treatment as their colleagues on permanent contracts.

An indefinite strike would affect more than 6,000 employees in the central government and 11,000 working in other public organisations.