Disy still leading polls for Euro elections

Ruling Disy is expected to lead with main opposition Akel tailing close behind but almost one third of voters remain undecided, according to the latest poll on the European elections.

The results of the poll, carried out by Noverna Analytics & Research on behalf of Omega TV, showed that just 10 days before the elections, Disy is expected to garner 16.7 per cent of the vote and Akel 14.4 per cent. Centre-right Diko is set to be in third place with 6.3 per cent.

Far-right Elam and socialist Edek are expected to battle it out for the final seat since the former is set to get 4.1 per cent, slightly ahead of the latter’s 3.7 per cent.

The Citizens’ Alliance and the Greens are expected to get around 1.9 per cent, the Animal Party 0.7 per cent and Marios Garoyian’s Dipa 0.2 per cent. Turkish Cypriot publisher Sener Levent’s Jasmine Movement is expected to get 0.4 per cent.

Almost one third of respondents, 29.8 per cent, said they had not decided yet how to vote, while 12.7 per cent said they would not vote.

The parties’ percentages have dropped however compared to another poll last April carried out on behalf of state broadcaster Cybc where respondents tipped Disy as the winner of the European elections with 18.5 per cent. It was followed by Akel with 14 per cent, and Diko with 9 per cent. Edek and Elam were fourth with 4 per cent each.

According to the results of the latest poll by Omega TV, the majority of respondents, 38 per cent, said they would vote based on candidates’ positions on the Cyprus problem, while 22 per cent said on their positions on social issues in Cyprus, 23 per cent on economic issues and 11 per cent on EU issues.

Half of respondents said they do not agree with Anastasiades’ handling of the Cyprus problem, while 28 per cent said they approved of his idea of a parliamentary democracy in the case of a federal solution and 37 per cent said they did not. More than four in 10 said they did not approve of decentralisation of powers as opposed to 25 per cent who said they did.

The poll also showed disapproval of the government’s handling of a number of issues. Only 39 per cent said they approved the government’s handling of the economy and 71 per cent said they do not approve of the way government handles things on crime. More than half however, 52 per cent, said they agreed with how the National Health Scheme (Gesy) is being handled.

Eleni Theocharous is the most popular MEP, according to the poll, as 51 per cent of respondents said they had a positive opinion about her. Second most popular is Diko’s Costas Mavrides followed by Akel’s Takis Hadjigeorgiou, Disy’s Lefteris Christoforou, Edek’s Demetris Papadakis and Neoclis Sylikiotis, Akel’s second MEP.

In total 800 individuals aged 18 and over took part in the poll. The statistical error is set at +/- 3.1 per cent.