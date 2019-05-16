EEZ incursion prevents any hopes of talks, president tells UN

Turkey’s violation of the Republic’s sovereign rights in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) prevents the resumption of peace negotiations, president Nicos Anastasiades told the UN special envoy to Cyprus on Wednesday night.

In a phone call on Wednesday night with Jane Holl Lute the president stressed that the EEZ violation undermines attempts to foster an appropriate [political] climate

According to government spokesperson Prodromos Prodromou on Thursday, Anastasiades “reiterated to Lute for the umpteenth time the readiness of the Greek Cypriot side to participate in a new round of talks for a viable and functional solution to the Cyprus problem, on the basis of UN resolutions, EU acquis, and the six parameters proposed by the UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres.”

According to Prodromou, Lute told Anastasiades that she remained determined, on the basis of instructions given Guterres, to help create appropriate conditions for the resumption of the dialogue.

The spokesman was also asked whether the UK will be asked to clarify their position on the Republic’s EEZ sovereignty following Britain’s Minister for Europe Sir Alan Duncan’s remarks on Tuesday when he seemed to suggest that the area the Turks have entered with their drillship Fatih, just 60km west of Paphos, was disputed.

Prodromou said that Anastasiades “expects that the UK will follow a position that corresponds to international law, to the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos), and, of course, to the position held from early on by the UK foreign secretary, and to the EU position, as this was announced from the Commission’s vice-president Federica Mogherini.”