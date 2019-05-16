Kampia fire brought under control

A fire broke out on Thursday noon in the Kampia area, endangering the Natura-2000 protected forest of Machairas.

The fire was spotted from a forestry department observatory, and was placed under control 10 minutes later, though the flames had already burnt 200 square metres of private land lined with fruit trees.

Extinguishing the fire took 14 men from the forestry department and three fire trucks.

According to the forestry department, the fire erupted after a smaller fire set by a farmer to burn bushes got out of control.