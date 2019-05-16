Kyrgios thrown out of Italian Open after on-court outburst

Nick Kyrgios smashed a racquet and threw a chair onto the court. He forfeited the match after storming off court in Rome

Nick Kyrgios was defaulted from his second round Italian Open clash against Norway’s Casper Ruud on Thursday after the hot-headed Australian hurled a chair on to the court.

World number 36 Kyrgios was given a code violation for ‘unsportsmanlike conduct’ after being broken early in the third set. Having already been handed a code violation earlier in the match, the latest outburst meant the umpire also handed him a game penalty.

This prompted an angry Kyrgios to slam his racket into the ground, kick a water bottle before he tossed a chair towards the centre of the court.

The frustrated 24-year-old shook hands with his opponent and the umpire before he strode off the court, effectively defaulting himself from the contest.

He later wrote on Instagram: “Very eventful day to say to the least. Emotions got the better of me and I just wanted to say that the atmosphere was crazy out there today, just super unfortunate that it had to end in a default.

“Sorry Roma, see you again, maybe.”

Ruud was leading 6-3 6-7(5) 2-1 when Kyrgios was disqualified and will face Juan Martin del Potro in the third round. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

