Nicosia municipality announces second clean-up for 2019

The second clean-up campaign for 2019 has already started, the Nicosia municipality announced on Thursday. The free collection of trimmings and other large items of waste began on May 13 and will be completed on July 17.

Residents should place items they want to be picked up outside their homes two days before the collection dates which are as follows:

Ayios Andreas (3): May 27 to 31,

Trypiotis (1): June 18 to 21,

Trypiotis (2): June 24 to 28,

Ayios Omologites (1): May 13 to 22,

Ayios Omologites (2): May 23 to 31,

Ayios Omologites (3): June 3 to 21,

Ayios Omologites (4): June 24 to July 2,

Ayios Antonios (1): July 10 to 17,

Ayios Antonios (2): July 3 to 9,

Pallouriotissa (1): July 1 to 17,

Pallouriotissa (2): June 18 to 28,

Pallouriotissa (3): May 30 to June 14,

Pallouriotissa (4): May 13 to 29,

Within the Walls (1): June 3 to 7,

Within the Walls (2): June 10 to 14,

Ayios Constantinos and Eleni (1): July 1 to 5,

Ayios Constantinos and Eleni (2): July 8 to 17,

Kaimakli (1): June 3 to 11,

Kaimakli (2): June 18 to 24,

Kaimakli (3): June 25 to July 2,

Kaimakli (4): May 13 to 28,

Kaimakli (5): July 3 to 12,

That-el-kale: July 15 to 17,

Yeni Mosque: May 31,

Omorphita: May 29 to 31.

For better and more efficient recycling of objects and materials, residents are asked to place them in different bags, separating

– Grasses and green garden waste

– Electrical / electronic equipment such as refrigerators, washing machines, computers

– Bulky / useless items such as mattresses, old furniture.

– Mixed waste. (Miscellaneous waste)

The items should be placed outside homes in a way which does not interfere with the movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

The municipality also asks all registered owners of uninhabited premises and open private spaces / plots to ensure their cleanliness within the predetermined time period as stated in the relevant letters / notices sent to them.

In case the owners do not clean these plots the municipality will proceed with the cleaning and removal of wild vegetation and rubbish and will charge the owners for it.

For a regular plot of land, the charge is €85 while charges vary according to the hours of work needed to clear the land.

For further information and to find out which streets are covered by the bracketed numbers, residents can contact 22-797007 (Citizen service centre), 22-797312/314 (Health services) or 22-797620 (Cleaning services).

A leaflet with useful information can be found at the municipality or online at www.nicosia.org.cy.