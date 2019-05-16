Painting for sale

Leaving the normal concept of an art exhibition – namely, one that displays a number of pieces – briefly behind, the Island Club hosts a single piece of art from May 18 until June 22. A hand-crafted, painted fabric will be in the spotlight, displayed in various styles, on the wall, on the floor, rolled up and so on.

We speak of Pierre Leguillon’s artwork titled ‘Merida’, which will be sold by the metre and comes with a travelling backstory. In 2017, while visiting the city of Merida in the southeastern Mexican state of Yucatan, Leguillon stumbled on a small bar whose dingy walls were painted in broad brushstrokes of red, blue, yellow, and black. A year later, with this camouflaged wall painting still in mind, Leguillon travelled to the Japanese city of Yame, on the island of Kyushu, on a quest to render the forms of the mural on kasuri textiles, using the ancient and highly intricate ‘ikat’ dyeing technique.

Working with kasuri master Kyozo Shimogawa, Leguillon produced textiles which evoke the motley brushstrokes of the Meridian mural in a spirit of ambiguity and abstraction. Created by hand, each pattern looks slightly different from the rest, ensuring the uniqueness of each metre of fabric. This led Leguillon to an understanding of these works as paintings.

The artist situates these ‘paintings’, which he sees as echoing the work of artists like Anni Albers, Giuseppe Pinot-Gallizio and Blinky Palermo, in the tradition of Occidental modernism. ‘Merida’ will be displayed at The Island Club where, in accordance with the work’s conceptual principle, it will be sold by the metre for the entire duration of the exhibition.

Exhibition by Pierre Leguillon where a painting is for sale by the metre. May 18-June 22. The Island Club, Limassol. Opening night 6pm-9pm. Tuesday – Saturday: 11am-6pm. Tel: 25-252010