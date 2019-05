A Limassol petrol station has been slapped with a €20,000 fine by the consumer protection service for supplying customers with fuel of unknown origin under the Lukoil label.

The fine was imposed for unfair commercial practices under the relevant 2007 law.

According to Thursday’s announcement the owners of the petrol station, on Makarios avenue in Limassol, misled consumers and led them to enter into transactions they might not have considered otherwise.