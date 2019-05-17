Anastasiades pledges support for LGBT community

President Nicos Anastasiades said on Friday the government would continue to create an institutional framework that would lead respect every citizen, as part of his message on the occasion of international day against homophobia, transphobia and biphobia.

“Let’s consider how we encourage equality and freedom in choices, how to build a society without phobias and exclusions. The steps we have taken are important. We will continue to create the institutional framework that will lead to the respect of every citizen,” Anastasiades said in a post on Twitter.

Cyprus Pride Days 2019, hosted by Accept – LGBT Cyprus, kicked off last Saturday, with events running until June 1, when the Pride march will take over the central streets of Nicosia.

The first Cyprus Pride festival took place in 2014.