Police on Thursday evening arrested a 24-year-old man for a burglary in a house in the Paphos district.

A man reported at 8.45pm that somebody broke into his house on May 13 and stole a suitcase containing 12 security cameras, electronic devices, two watches, a mobile phone, a wallet, personal documents, a small amount of money, a credit card and other items.

Officers at the scene collected various objects and after investigations arrested a 24-year-old suspected to be involved in the theft.