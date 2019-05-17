EU’s Barnier to hold meetings in Nicosia on Monday

EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier will be in Cyprus on Monday to discuss developments on Brexit with the Cypriot government and parliament.

CNA has learned that Barnier will visit Nicosia on May 20 during which he will be received by President Nicos Anastasiades and will hold discussions with Foreign Minister Nicos Christodoulides and the parliamentary committee on foreign and European affairs.

According to the programme, Barnier will hold a meeting on Monday morning with the House committee. Later he will be received by Anastasiades. Following his meeting with the president, Barnier will hold talks with Christodoulides. They are expected to make statements to the media after their talks.