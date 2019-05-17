Greek FM condemns Turkish actions in Cyprus’ EEZ

Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Katrougalos expressed his strong condemnation of Turkey’s actions in Cyprus’ EEZ to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Çavuşoğlu during a meeting on the margins of the 129th Session of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, in Helsinki.

After the meeting late Thursday, Katrougalos said he expressed to his Turkish counterpart Greece’s unreserved condemnation of the unilateral illegal actions of Turkey in Cyprus’ EEZ, asking that these activities immediately stop.

The two foreign ministers also discussed the need to de-escalate the tension in the Aegean, in order to avoid an accident, which is an unwanted possibility for both countries, Katrougalos said. In this context, Greek Foreign Minister stressed that Turkey should stop violating the Greek airspace, underlining the importance of the confidence-building measures, agreed between the Turkish President and the Greek Prime Minister, during the latter’s recent official visit to Turkey.

Turkey’s drill ship Fatih is currently stationed 37 nautical miles off the west coast of Cyprus.

On May 3 Turkish authorities issued a Navtex (navigational telex) advising that the drillship Fatih would be carrying out ‘drilling operations’ in an area west of Paphos, until September 3.