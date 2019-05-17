Maria Callas shows return for more

After great success in Limassol in February the performance Maria Kalogeropoulou Callas, The Woman and The Artist returns to Cyprus for two shows on Monday at Latsia Municipal Theatre and on Thursday at Markideio Theatre in Paphos. Two renowned artists, opera singer Chryso Makariou and actor Achilleas Grammatikopoulos join forces again on stage.

Grammatikopoulos interprets the role of a scene director who is in research of Callas’ life and art and Makariou performs next to him the most distinguished arias that made Maria Callas the Diva Assoluta. Along with the two main characters come the internationally renowned Bulgarian baritone Krum Galabov, the pianist Zbynek Maruska and flautist Theodoros Krasides.

The event is the greatest homage ever presented in Cyprus to the life and work of the most important soprano of the 20th century Callas (1923-1977), following the steps from her early achievements up until her sudden death. The concept of the event combines harmonically spoken word, rare audio-visual material, a live performance that portrays the world of Maria Callas as Diva Absoluta and Μaria Κalogeropoulou, as woman and artist who struggled for perfection and truth in her art.

Makariou and Galabov present an eclectic programme that reflects Callas’ versatile voice including among others arias and duets from Norma, Tosca, La Traviata and Andrea Chenier. A narration along with authentic visual material highlights the most important and glorious moments of Callas’ life, revealing at the same time the woman behind the voice, the artist trying to tame the voice and the voice itself in all her artistic dimensions.

The research of the project and the scenario of the homage Maria Kalogeropoulou Callas, The Woman and Artist was carried out under the scholarly supervision of the Historian Musicologist Dr Spyridoula Katsarou, while the editing was made by Maria Avraam. The concert is held under the auspices of First Lady Andri Anastasiades.

Tickets are available online from Soldout Tickets, at all So Easy Kiosks in all cities, Stephanis Electronic Shops, in Paphos at Time Out Kiosk and also at the theatres’ box offices the day of the performances.

