President raises issue of EEZ with EU supreme court judges

President Nicos Anastasiades on Friday raised the issue of Turkey’s violation of international law in the Cyprus EEZ with representatives of the network of the presidents of the supreme judicial courts of the European Union.

Turkey has had a drill ship stationed off the coast of Paphos since early May causing protestations from Cyprus and the international community that it is within the island’s EEZ.

The President received the delegation, in Cyprus for a conference of the Board of the Network of the Presidents of the Supreme Judicial Courts of the EU, hosted by Cyprus’ Supreme Court.

In statements following the meeting, supreme court president Myron Nikolatos, who accompanied the representatives, said that the board of the network comprises 10 presidents of EU member states’ supreme courts.

Cyprus has much to gain from such meetings, Nikolates noted, as there is a “sharing of opinions between [supreme court] presidents of member states with different legal and judicial systems.”

According to Nikolatos, “justice in Cyprus is highly independent of the executive and legislative powers, and its independence has never been interfered with.”

The independence of the judicial power is the cornerstone of democracy, the rule of law and the respect for human rights, Nikolatos added.