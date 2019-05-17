Something for everyone promised at Kamares Festival

The Kamares festival next weekend promises something for everyone with over 40 stalls of arts and crafts set up during the day, as well as charity games and a wide selection of entertainment.

“The Kamares Festival is always very popular and a great day out for everyone as there is so much to see and do. It’s a real community event in a superb setting. Many families come for the entire day as the facilities and entertainment are so good and the wide selection of crafts on sale means there is something for everyone,” said organisers In Any Event.

Music will be hosted by Simone Swift from Sunshine Radio, who will play festive music all day and entertainment will be provided by Anett Nagy with Funky Fitness, Tina Chester Soprano, Dominik the Storyteller Guitarist and Michael Reid from The Wellness Academy demonstrating Phoenix Arise Yoga.

As the main entrance from Paphos into Kamares village has been closed, organisers say to get there “from the main road leading to Tala/Kamares, turn left opposite the new complex just after Casa Luna Restaurant, signposted to Kamares Village. Follow the road up past Melitzia and Marios and continue. Go past Vrasidas Taverna keep going until a bend in the road with a steep road to the right – take this road up to the top with a villa called GLENIAN on the left – turn right opposite this villa and go up until you reach the junction then turn left and then right up to the Kamares Club.”

Kamares Festival

Village festival with arts and crafts fayre, live music and charity games. May 25. Kamara Club, Kamara village, Paphos. 10am-4pm. Tel: 99-387311