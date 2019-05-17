News podcast: The EU Humanitarian Commissioner talks about #School4All

May 17th, 2019 Cyprus 0 comments

Christos Stylianides, EU Humanitarian Commissioner (CNA)

The Cyprus News Digest, in collaboration with the Cyprus Mail, brings you an in-depth analysis of some of the latest developments in local and international – in audio form.

Presented by Rosie Charalambous, this week:

      • The EU Humanitarian Commissioner addresses the lack of education in emergencies and launches #School4All
      • A refugee teacher talks about education in refugee camps
      • As Cyprus misses environmental targets we discuss the circular economy

For more, visit: http://cyprusmail.libsyn.com/

 

