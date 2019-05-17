Tickets for the Ancient Greek Drama Festival go on sale

Presale tickets for the 23rd edition of the Ancient Greek Drama Festival have opened. Six productions from distinguished theatrical ensembles from Greece, Cyprus, Spain, Italy and Slovenia are participating in this year’s programme, presenting performances at the Ancient Odeon of Paphos, the Ancient Theatre of Curium and Skali Amphitheatre in Aglantzia from June 28 until July 27.

Performances will include surtitles in English if the spoken language is Greek and surtitles in Greek and English when the plays are in other languages. For the first time this year, viewers will be able to purchase a ticket for all six performances, as well as a lower-price ticket for groups.

Tickets can be found at Stephanis stores all over the island, SoEasy kiosks in Larnaca, Nicosia and Limassol, Time Out shop in Paphos and In n Out store in Paralimni. To find the schedule of the performances visit: www.greekdramafest.com

Ancient Greek Drama Festival

23rd edition with performances from local and international groups. June 28-July 27. Paphos Ancient Odeon, Curium Ancient Theatre, Limassol and Skali Aglantzia, Nicosia. Tel: 7000-2414