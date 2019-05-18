A Minute with Jean Sazeides Member of the Pink Mouflons Dragon Boat Racing Team

Where do you live?

I have lived in Limassol since 1980 with my Cypriot husband Aristos and we have three grown-up children

Best childhood memory?

Roller skating and cycling with my older sister in Oldham, Lancashire

Most frequented restaurant and absolute favourite dish? What do you turn your nose up at?

Fresh Kalamari and salad at Oasis restaurant, Ladies Mile, Limassol. No thank you to mussels.

What did you have for breakfast?

Special K with bananas, a few sultanas and walnuts. With the amount of energy needed for my sport, I have to be sure of a solid nutritional start to the day but one that doesn’t weigh me down. After I was diagnosed with the cancer, I discovered the work of Dr Don McKenzie in Canada who researched the benefits of regular, repetitive, strenuous exercise following breast cancer surgery so I took up the Dragon Boat Racing! I must also add that the supportive nature of all the Raging and Pink Mouflon Dragon tribe – the latter breast cancer survivors and supporters (male and female) – has also been key to my recovery

Would you class yourself as a day or night person?

Day person, it’s great to get up early and walk the dog at sunrise but maybe not every day! And of course Dragon Boat practice mainly starts on the reservoir or at sea at 7o’clock or thereabouts, so that takes care of the weekends.

What is your favourite night out?

Evening meal with our children and their families.

Best book ever read?

Hold My Hand. A mother’s journey to help her handicapped son. An amazing woman who brings out the best in herself and friends, it renews your faith in human nature. For a mystery crime fiction The Lewis Trilogy.

Favourite film of all time?

Erin Brockovich. Based on a true story how an ordinary woman takes on, with the help of a lawyer, a multimillion-dollar company dumping toxic Chromium 6 into the town’s water supply. With Julia Roberts, it’s hilarious and also very sensitively directed to the cancer issues.

Favourite holiday destination?

Hiking back in the Lake District ,UK with my sister and stopping on the way for fish and chips or roast beef and Yorkshire pudding. I have plenty of sunshine and sea in Cyprus.

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?

Very Best of Era, which reminds me of the first time I heard it in Santorini – beautiful sunsets and idyllic blue and white houses on the cliff side.

What is always in your fridge?

Since recovering from cancer in 2018, I have to be very careful about my diet, so there are always fresh fruits and veggies, salads and greens available, together with my occasional indulgences of dark chocolate and strong cheese. Not everyone is aware of the carcinogenic properties of ready-meals with synthetic oils and transfats. Fresh is best – and of course Cypriot cuisine is brilliant for this.

Dream house: rural retreat or urban dwelling? Where would it be, what would it be like?

My dream house would be near the sea so I could have a daily swim. I swim regularly now, but have to drive to get there,

What is your greatest fear?

Heights

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?

Adele who has the most wonderful voice but seems to be a very down to earth person.

Tell me a joke?

The Queen was showing the Archbishop of Canterbury around the Royal Stables when a horse farted. The Queen says ‘I do apologise’’ and the Archbishop says ‘It’s quite understandable, your Majesty. Actually I thought it was the horse.’

Jean will be participating with the Pink Mouflons in a unique Dragon Boat event for Charity in June. For more information contact [email protected]