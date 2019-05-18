Allegri insists the time was right to leave Juventus

Coach Massimiliano Allegri said a discussion with Juventus directors about the best way forward for the Serie A champions resulted in the club’s decision to part ways with him at the end of the season.

Juventus announced on Friday that the 51-year-old’s five-year spell in charge will come to an end.

The former AC Milan coach has enjoyed great success in Turin, leading Juve to five consecutive Serie A titles, four Coppa Italias and two Champions League runner-up finishes.

“I leave a winning group that has the potential to repeat its success in Italy and have another great Champions League campaign,” an emotional Allegri told a news conference on the eve of the team’s final home match of the season against Atalanta on Sunday.

“Unfortunately, some situations meant we couldn’t go all the way this season. We talked, expressed our ideas on what was best for Juventus and the future of Juventus.

“After that, the club evaluated it and decided it was best that I wouldn’t be the coach next season.

“The rapport with President Agnelli, directors (Pavel) Nedved and (Fabio) Paratici remains excellent. We’ve all grown together and the right moment has come to leave on the best terms.

“I leave behind a solid group with extraordinary players, both technically and as men, because you need good men to win as well as good footballers.”

He added: “Some things were written that were not correct, suggesting I asked for a long contract, for a squad revolution and different players, but we never got to that. We simply realised it was best not to continue together.”

Allegri said he was unsure about what he would do next.

“I don’t know what will happen in future,” he said.

“I need a little rest too, while after July 15 I might inevitably feel the desire to get back to work and I’ll evaluate the situations that are proposed.”