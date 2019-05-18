Clarinet and piano sounds at Technopolis 20

Events at Technopolis 20 continue and next Sunday (May 26), the George Georgiou and Friends concert series will present their third and final concert for the 2019 season. Georgiou (clarinet) and Gergana Georgieva (piano) will perform works by Menendez, Debussy, Brahms and Athinodorou.

The two have held numerous performances together this year as part of the George Georgiou and Friends concert series under the artistic direction of clarinettist Georgiou. The series aims to provide high-level concerts as well as specific masterclasses in the instruments featured. The series is based at the Technopolis 20 Cultural Centre and ran from January until May.

Hailed for his energetic and inspirational performances, Cypriot clarinettist Georgiou enjoys a career as a classical and contemporary clarinettist as well as a professor. He appeared in many solo concerts and recitals in Europe, the Middle East and the USA. In his research for the new repertoire, Georgiou started commissioning works for clarinet and so far, he has collaborated with leading composers from Cyprus and abroad. Besides Technopolis 20, future engagements include recitals in Cyprus, London, the Canary Islands and the USA.

Bulgarian-born Georgieva took piano lessons and music theory with Isidora Silvestrova at the age of six and at the age of ten was accepted at the Pancho Vladigerov music school in her hometown. She participated in national competitions of Chamber Music with a piano trio, winning Second prize for performing a Bulgarian music piece and First prize for performing Austrian music pieces. Since 2008 she has lived and worked in Cyprus, where she continues to participate in concerts and presentations in collaboration with Cypriot and foreign artists, as well as with the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra.

Clarinet Recital

Performance by George Georgiou and Friends (George Georgiou and Gergana Georgieva). May 26. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 6pm. €10. Tel: 7000-2420