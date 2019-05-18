Dortmund finish second in Bundesliga race

Borussia Dortmund fans hold up their scarves during the match

Borussia Dortmund beat Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-0 on Saturday to finish the Bundesliga season in second place, two points behind champions Bayern Munich.

Dortmund, who had a nine-point lead over Bayern back in November before losing their momentum at start of 2019, scored on the stroke of halftime with Jadon Sancho and Marco Reus in the 54th.

But the win was not enough to carry them past Bayern, who crushed Eintracht Frankfurt 5-1 to win their seventh straight league title with 78 points.

RB Leipzig also qualified for next season’s Champions League by finishing third.

