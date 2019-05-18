Four youngsters questioned after starting brush fire

Four youngsters were taken to Aradippou police station, Larnaca, on Friday night after they started a fire that got out of control on an empty plot of land.

At around 8pm, authorities were alerted that a fire had broken out near a residential area. Four fire engines were sent to the area and it took two hours to put out the blaze, which destroyed 14 hectares of arable land and 25 bales of hay.

Investigations led to the four youngsters aged between 14 and 16, who witnesses said had been cooking food over an open fire on the empty plot of land.

They were taken to Aradippou police station to give statements in the presence of their parents summoned.