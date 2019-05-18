International ballet festival coming this summer

For the first time in Cyprus an International Ballet Festival is taking place with leading dancers from Russia, Italy and Ukraine as well as artistic gymnasts of Cyprus, so ballet fans rejoice. Starting from June 15 the dancers will perform classical and contemporary ballet.

Until July 10, six performances will be held at two ancient theatres, Curium and Odeon. “The antique theatres of Curium in Limassol and the Odeon in Paphos have unique and fantastic energy and the atmosphere of theatre gives you new feelings and happiness of life,” organisers promise.

“The theatrical audience will have a unique opportunity to enjoy the art of ballet,” they add, “as well as being in the magical atmosphere of the ancient theatre, to enjoy the magical beauty of the sky full of stars and the magical fantastic beauty of the moon.”

The festival will kick off on June 15 with Romance of Classical Ballet. Captain and Ballerina – Story of One Love will follow on June 16 and Aphrodite – Goddess of Love on July 5. All of these along with She Who Runs on the Waves – Song of the Sea on July 6 will be performed at Curium while the rest will take place in Paphos.

Classical and Modern will be on at Odeon on June 17 and the festival will close on July 10 with the Gala of Classical Ballet. Tickets can be found online at www.tickethour.com.cy and in all ACS outlets.

International Ballet Festival

Ballet performances with leading dancers from Russia, Italy, Ukraine and artistic gymnasts of Cyprus. June 15-July 10. Curium, Limassol and Odeon, Paphos. 9pm. www.tickethour.com.cy