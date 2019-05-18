Man 21, in intensive care after crashing quad bike

A 21-year-old man was seriously injured in a car accident in Vrysoulles on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

According to authorities, the man was driving a quad-bike on Acheritou road in the town at approximately 8pm, when he lost control of the vehicle. He then hit into metal pole, and subsequently a pole belonging to the EAC.

He was taken to Famagusta General in an ambulance, where doctors determined he had sustained serious head injuries.

The 21-year-old is being kept in intensive care, as his condition is considered serious.