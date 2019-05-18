Man 21, in intensive care after crashing quad bike

May 18th, 2019 Cyprus 0 comments

Man 21, in intensive care after crashing quad bike

A 21-year-old man was seriously injured in a car accident in Vrysoulles on Friday night, police said on Saturday.

According to authorities, the man was driving a quad-bike on Acheritou road in the town at approximately 8pm, when he lost control of the vehicle.  He then hit into metal pole, and subsequently a pole belonging to the EAC.

He was taken to Famagusta General in an ambulance, where doctors determined he had sustained serious head injuries.

The 21-year-old is being kept in intensive care, as his condition is considered serious.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Website Development by Cloudtech.com.cy
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close