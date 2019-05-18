President unveils “peace and tolerance” monument in Limassol 

President Nicos Anastasiades on Saturday unveiled a statue by artist Philippos Yiapanis in Limassol’s Ayios Tychonas.

The ‘Peace and Tolerance’ statue was donated by Russian businessman, Nikolay Ivchikov. Anastasiades said the monument symbolises the long-standing friendship between the two countries, and that it represents his commitment in creating conditions allowing peace to flourish.

“But most importantly, it symbolises our untiring efforts to reach a comprehensive and viable settlement that will reunify our island,” Anastasiades said.

He also said that the Russian community living in Cyprus, especially in Limassol, has had an important contribution to further strengthening these relations and the cooperation between Cyprus and Russia.

The sculpture of two doves perched atop a tree facing each other was unveiled in the presence of the Russian Ambassador Stanislav Osadchiy who also referred to the close relations between the two countries.

“The monument will remind us that we have to preserve peace,” he added.