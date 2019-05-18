Shave your head for charity

The Karaiskakio Foundation and Ronald McDonald House Charities Cyprus co-host the Head Shave Challenge Day 2019 and invite the public for a different kind of a shave. On the afternoon of May 30 the Komanetsi Aquatic and Fitness Centre will turn into a sort of hair salon as it will host the event, challenging people to shave their heads or beards for charity.

The challenge falls within the Karaiskakio Foundation’s new strategic goals for the operation of a complete diagnostic and research centre of pediatric medicine called the Children’s Cancer Centre. Similarly, the Ronald McDonald House Charity Cyprus is involved as it vows to remain loyal to its commitment to keep families together during a child’s illness.

This year’s Head Shave Challenge 2019 will happen at Komanetsi between 3pm and 7pm and all sums raised will go towards aiding the Karaiskakio Foundation and the Ronald McDonald House Charities Cyprus. Don’t shave, and that haircut appointment you’ve been meaning to book? This might be it. Trim it all down and contribute towards a good cause. Most of the people accepting the head shave challenge are men and boys, though ladies are more than welcome to take it on too. If you don’t feel like shaving it all off, you can cut as much as you like.

Get a group together or go alone and purchase one of the €5 or €10 coupons (for teams). Friends, families and coworkers are encouraged to participate in the event. Hair that’s longer than 30cm will be donated to Wigs for Kids, an organisation that collaborates with Karaiskakio to make wigs for children in need.

Head Shave Challenge Day 2019

