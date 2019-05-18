Three teams battle to avoid relegation on final weekend

With Apoel wrapping up their seventh consecutive Cyprus championship title and AEK, Apollon and AEL securing their European slots a few weeks ago, all attention shifts to the relegation group this weekend where three teams, Enosis Neon Paralimniou, Alki and Doxa Katokopias will battle to avoid the second relegation spot with Ermis Aradippou already doomed to second division football next season.

Currently Alki hold a three-point advantage over both Enosis and Doxa and a draw will guarantee their first division status for next year.

However if they lose to Enosis their survival will depend on whether Doxa Katokopias can pick up the three points against Anorthosis, as Doxa have a better head-to-head record over them.

If both Enosis and Doxa lose then Enosis will join Ermis Aradippou in the second division due their inferior head-to-head record with Doxa.

To complicate matters even more, in the event that all three teams finish level on points then Alki will drop down a division.

The most crucial game will take place in Paralimni, where two of these teams, Enosis and Alki will meet on the final day.

Alki will be without their Cypriot midfielder Andreas Stavrou due to injury while Enosis will be at full strength.

Doxa Katokopias will be hoping for an Alki win as they are away to the strongest team of the group Anorthosis, whose players will be eager to impress their recently announced manager Temur Ketsbaia who will be watching his new team from the stands.

Champions Apoel will received the trophy after their final game of the season against AEL, the team they will face a few days later in the Cyprus Cup final on Wednesday.

AEK will be gunning for the three points against Omonia so as to hang onto the prestigious second place they snatched away from Apollon last week.

Apollon travel to Larnaca to face Nea Salamina in their final game of the season.

Friday: Ermis Aradippou 1 Pafos FC 2

Saturday: Anorthosis v Doxa & Enosis v Alki (both 7pm), Apoel v AEL (6pm)

Sunday: AEK V Omonia, Nea Salamina v Apollon (both at 7pm)