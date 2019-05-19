Alcohol sends teen girl to hospital

A 13-year-old girl was transferred to the intensive care unit of the Makarios hospital on Sunday in a comatose condition after she had consumed a large quantity of alcohol.

According to the police, the girl’s mother reported that at 7.30pm on Saturday she was called to pick up her child from an open space in Germasogeia where she and her friends were gathered.

The mother found the girl in a semi-conscious condition. She was told by the other children that the 13-year-old had consumed large quantities of alcohol.

The mother transferred her child to a private clinic, though due to the severity of her condition her transfer to the Makarios hospital was deemed necessary.

The condition of 13-year-old, a Russian national and permanent Limassol resident, is considered serious but out of danger.