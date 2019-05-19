Late Enosis goal sends Alki into the second division

Alki joined Ermis Aradippou into the second division as they lost by the odd goal to Enosis in Paralimni in a five goal thriller thanks to a last gasp strike by Greek defender Fytanides.

It was an enthralling game with Alki taking the lead as early as the 5th minute through Ivan Carlos but Enosis fought back and equalized through Gozlan 7 minutes before the break. They took the lead on the hour mark with a superb strike from Vallianos and looked set to stay in the top flight.

However a speculative effort from Carlos saw the ball loop over Enosis’s goalkeeper Clayman to restore parity, a result that would have sent Enosis down.

The fourth assistant indicated 7 minutes of added time but the referee Vassilis Demetriou allowed play to continue well after that with Fytanides scoring in 102nd minute.

Alki officals and players were fuming at the referee with their spokesperson Tziambos saying after the game, ‘it’s a good thing our opponents scored as we would have continued playing till tomorrow if they hadn’t.’

Alki’s goalkeeper Urgo Pardo admitted that in football mistakes happen but concluded ‘but how can someone justify this (12 added minutes’).

Doxa, the other team that was involved in the relegation scrap, defeated Anorthosis by 3-0 thanks to goals by Batin in the first half and second half strikes by Mouktaris and Perreira.

In the other game yesterday a second string Apoel side defeated AEL who also played with a number of reserve players by 4-0.

The two sides meet in the Cup final next Wednesday.