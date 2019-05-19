Man stabbed to death (Updated)

May 19th, 2019 Crime, Cyprus 0 comments

Man stabbed to death (Updated)

A man was found dead with multiple stab wounds at Nicosia’s central bus station at Solomou Square in the early hours of Sunday.

According to CyBC, the man, believed to be of African nationality, was found at 3.30am. The stab wounds on various parts of his body appear to have been inflicted using a a broken bottle.

The victim was transferred by ambulance to the Nicosia general hospital, where his death was confirmed.

Police are investigating what appears to be murder in light of drug-related differences and were trying to establish his identity.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Website Development by Cloudtech.com.cy
Share this

Send this to a friend

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close