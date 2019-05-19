Man stabbed to death (Updated)

A man was found dead with multiple stab wounds at Nicosia’s central bus station at Solomou Square in the early hours of Sunday.

According to CyBC, the man, believed to be of African nationality, was found at 3.30am. The stab wounds on various parts of his body appear to have been inflicted using a a broken bottle.

The victim was transferred by ambulance to the Nicosia general hospital, where his death was confirmed.

Police are investigating what appears to be murder in light of drug-related differences and were trying to establish his identity.