Offices set on fire by bikers

The offices of a private security company in Limassol were set on fire on Saturday night, police saying two people left the scene on a motorbike.

Police announced on Sunday that the fire was set at 11.30pm on Saturday. Members of the police and the fire service rushed to the scene, dousing the flames before they spread through the interior of the premises.

According to evidence secured by the police, two persons riding a black Yamaha TMAX motorcycle approached the offices. The passenger of the motorcycle then threw flammable material onto the façade of the premises before lighting the fire and fleeing the scene.

The suspects were 1.80m tall and of strong physique.