Second generation Range Rover Evoque arrives in Cyprus

The second generation of the Range Rover Evoque has just arrived in Cyprus, and was launched last week with much fanfare at the Char. Pilakoutas Showcase.

With its advanced technology, the new car is expected to outsell the previous incarnation, which clocked up global sales of over 772,096 (20 per cent sold in the UK) and more than 217 international awards.

Rawdon Glover, Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover UK said: “The Range Rover Evoque has been a phenomenal UK success over the past seven years. It’s proven very popular with customers from a broad range of segments with more than 60 per cent of them being new to the Land Rover marque.

“With a fifth of global retails being in the UK, I am extremely confident this will be a great second album taking Evoque to a new level of refinement, luxury and sustainability while preserving all the charm of the first model, which defined the compact SUV market back in 2011.”

Building on the original’s instantly-recognisable design, the new Evoque evolves the distinctive coupé-like silhouette, typified by its distinctive fast roofline and rising waist.

The proportions are amplified by pronounced shoulders and powerful wheel arches that, along with new 21-inch wheels, “combine to create a strong and dynamic attitude”.

The super-slim Matrix LED headlamps make for a more sophisticated front and rear lamp design, while flush door handles add to the smooth lines. Optional R-Dynamic details and burnished copper accents add to the car’s appeal and give it a sophisticated look.

Inside, the uncluttered surfaces and simple lines create a minimalist, albeit luxurious, cabin. The makers say the cabin is “designed to be a calm and serene space, ensuring comfortable, healthy and happy occupants”, with technologies such as the twin touchscreen Touch Pro Duo system, featuring new, faster software, 16-way seat controls and cabin air ionisation.

The footprint is almost identical to the outgoing model, but as it’s built on Land Rover’s new mixed-material Premium Transverse Architecture, there is more interior space than before. A longer wheelbase yields 20mm extra rear knee-room and an increase in small item stowage – the larger glove box and centre cubby can now fit tablets, handbags and bottles with ease. The luggage space is 10 per cent larger (591 litres) as well as much wider and easily fits a folded pram or set of golf clubs, with space increasing to 1,383 litres when the flexible 40:20:40 second-row seats are folded.

The new architecture has been developed for electrification, with a 48-volt mild-hybrid available at launch and a plug-in hybrid model scheduled for the near future. The mild hybrid powertrain is a first for Land Rover and works by harvesting energy normally lost during deceleration thanks to the engine-mounted belt-integrated starter generator, storing it in the under-floor battery.

At speeds below 11mph (17km/h), the engine will shut off while the driver applies the brakes. When pulling away, the stored energy is redeployed to assist the engine under acceleration and reduce fuel consumption. The result, says Land Rover, is “a refined, quiet and efficient drive in built-up traffic heavy areas, in addition to efficiency savings”.

The 2-litre Ingenium engines are all equipped with Stop/Start technology and smart regenerative charging, and deliver from 150PS to 300PS depending on specs. Performance figures vary from 10.4 to 6.3 seconds for the 0-96km/h sprint, again depending on the variant.

The 9-speed automatic transmission has closely spaced ratios to make gear changes ‘almost imperceptible’; there’s also a 6-speed Manual Transmission.

The new Evoque features All-Wheel Drive, ‘as well as a second-generation Active Driveline with Driveline Disconnect to enhance efficiency and Adaptive Dynamics to deliver the optimum balance of comfort and agility’.

Terrain Response 2 – technology first found on the full-size Range Rover – automatically detects the surface being driven on and adjusts the set-up accordingly, while the Evoque can now wade through water up to 600mm deep.

A segment-first ‘ClearSight rear-view mirror’ transforms into an HD video screen, so that if rear visibility is compromised by passengers or bulky items, the driver simply flicks a switch on the underside of the mirror and a camera feed from the top of the car displays what is behind the vehicle. The screen provides a wider (50-degree) field of vision and better visibility in low light.

This second generation Evoque is also the first in the world to feature ‘Ground View’ technology, which effectively makes the bonnet invisible by projecting camera imagery onto the upper touchscreen to show the driver a 180-degree view under the front of the vehicle.

This is useful when negotiating difficult parking spaces, navigating high city centre kerbs or tackling rough terrain and is the realisation of the Transparent Bonnet technology previewed by Land Rover in 2014. This feature displays a camera view of the front underside of the vehicle onto the large central Touchscreen – in normal circumstances this area would be invisible to the driver but ClearSight Ground View effectively makes it possible to ‘see through’ the bonnet, helping the driver to be aware of any obstructions such as rocks or low walls and manoeuvre safely around them.

Nick Rogers, Executive Director, Product Engineering, Jaguar Land Rover, explains: “Underneath the skin is an engineering and technical revolution. The architecture is all-new to accommodate both plug-in and mild hybrid systems, with only the door hinges remaining unchanged on the body. The chassis has been significantly reworked to make the most of the stiffer body, ensuring the characteristic ride comfort and refinement of a Range Rover.

“Evoque is now smarter than ever. The software that sits behind the infotainment system has been refined to provide a more intuitive customer experience. On top of that we’ve added Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration.”

Evoque is the first Land Rover with Smart Settings, which uses artificial intelligence algorithms to learn the driver’s preference and acts as an onboard butler. In addition to seat position, music and climate settings, Evoque can also control steering column preferences to maximise comfort and convenience.

Prices in Cyprus range from €33,000 to €60,000 depending on engine choice and trim specifications.